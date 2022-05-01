4Ps beneficiaries urged: Vote on May 9 elections

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) is urging Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries to exercise their right of suffrage or vote this coming May 9 elections.

Randi De Gracia, Family Development Session (FDS) focal person of DSWD-7, said that the agency had launched their 4Ps campaign dubbed as “Sama-sama Tayo: Magbantay, Makialam, Makilahok sa Halalan.”

“Atong ipahinumdum nila nga kining pag-boto, ato gyud kining katungod isip lumulupyo niining atong nasud. Duna kita’y gitawag og right of suffrage,” De Gracia said.

(Our reminder to them is that voting is our right as a citizen of this country. We have what we call right of suffrage.)

De Gracia, however, clarified that exercising the right of suffrage was not part of the conditions of 4Ps to its beneficiaries.

He also gives tips to 4Ps beneficiaries that before the elections, they have to make sure that they’re registered at the Commission on Elections (COMELEC), listen to issues and platforms of each candidate, set qualifications for a good leader, check candidate’s track record, and watch candidates public debate.

During elections, 4Ps beneficiaries may make a list of their desired candidates before going to polling precincts, report incidents of cheating or any form of election fraud, ensure that their votes are cast, and vote according to their conscience.

They can also help monitor the counting of votes after the election, participate in the executive and legislative agenda formulation, and be active in other transactions of the government.

De Gracia also admitted that he already received reports that some politicians are threatening 4Ps beneficiaries or using the program for their political advancement.

“Para bang nautangan ta og kabubot-on nila, moingon dayon nga tungod nako nahimo kang 4Ps. Naay uban moingon nga ato gyud ning botaran kay kung dili ni nato padag-on kining maong kandidato, basin unya’g matangtang ta sa 4Ps or mawala ang programa sa 4Ps,” he added.

(It seemed like we owe them and they will say that because of me you became a 4Ps beneficiary. Others will say that we should vote for this candidate because we might be taken off the list of 4Ps beneficiaries or the 4Ps program will be gone.)

De Gracia, however, clarified that no politician could endorse or delist a 4Ps beneficiaries because they were being selected according to their qualifications.

/dbs

