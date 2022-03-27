Kakai Bautista shares body positivity along with her bikini photos

CEBU, Philippines — Actress Kakai Bautista once again promoted self-love in a new Instagram post.

The actress recently shared an empowering message to all women along with her unbothered bikini photos.

In her post, she called up every woman to take pride in their appearance, “Hindi ako titigil na iremind kayo na ano mang hugis, hitsura, at kulay nyo, YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL and you should be PROUD dahil sa inyo lang yan.”

(I will not stop reminding you that no matter what your shape, appearance, and color is, YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL and you should be PROUD because you own it.)

“Always believe in the POWER of your BEAUTY,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑲𝒂𝒌𝒂𝒊 𝑩𝒂𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒂 (@ilovekaye)

Bautista on Sunday, March 27, uploaded another body positivity message. She said she has learned self-love “in every circumstance.”

She encouraged women to do whatever that makes them happy.

“If you want to lose weight, GO. If you want to be ‘Jubis’ and bulky, GO!” Bautista said, using the slang word ‘jubis’ which means to be fat.

She pointed out that what was important was that women should take care of themselves, “Your physical, emotional and mental health. The most important thing is to keep going and fighting.”

“Ikaw ang mahalaga. Para mapahalagahan at mahalin ang mga taong nakapaligid sayo,” she added.

(You are the important one. To be appreciated and loved by the people around you.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑲𝒂𝒌𝒂𝒊 𝑩𝒂𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒂 (@ilovekaye)

RELATED STORIES

Maymay may bagong post kasama ang dyowa, netizens napa-‘sana all’

Anne Curtis and Dahlia’s cutest twinning moment

Yassi Pressman celebrates Women’s Month with an aerial dance in latest YouTube vlog

Kakai Bautista calls out ‘toxic Filipino culture’ of body-shaming: ‘Confidence is power’

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy