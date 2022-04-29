Cebu City EOC to public: Maintain compliance under Alert Level 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reminded the public to maintain their compliance of the health protocols while the city remains under Alert Level 1 until May 15, 2022.

Councilor Joel Garganera, deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said that it was expected for the city to remain under Alert Level 1 with the current status.

“Of course Alert Level 1 gyod ta (we are on Alert Level 1) because our cases are very low. In spite of political gatherings, we have not experienced a spike,” said the councilor.

The councilor said that as of now, the goal would be to maintain the current COVID-19 status.

Garganera acknowledges that the new Omicron subvariant is a threat, with cases recorded in Baguio.

However, unlike before when majority of the population is unvaccinated, Cebu City is better equipped now to face an incoming threat.

As long as people follow the health protocols especially this elections, it is less than likely that a surge is coming after the elections.

“Nagpasalamat ko sa tanang Sugbuanon nga nagpadayon og sunod sa mga health protocols. Padayon lang gyod nato protektahan atong kaugalingon,” said the councilor.

(I am saying thank you to all the Sugbuanon for them to continue to follow the health protocols. We should conitinue to protect ourselves.)

/dbs

