Boy with Aplastic Anemia calls for urgent help

A 15-year-old boy from Brgy. Guadalupe, Carcar City, Cebu wholeheartedly calls for urgent financial help to cover his upcoming medical tests and procedures.

Judji Baga was diagnosed with Aplastic anemia in October 2017. A month before his diagnosis, he experienced disturbing symptoms such as recurring fever which lasted for several days. His parents brought him for medical consultation. The prescribed antibiotics were taken but his symptoms persisted. He also manifested body weakness, unusual pallor, and weight loss. Later on, he was admitted at a hospital in Cebu City and was then referred to a pediatric hematologist specialist. A series of laboratory and diagnostic tests together with bone marrow aspiration were performed to ascertain the cause of his condition. When the results were released, it revealed that he has Aplastic Anemia, a form of bone marrow failure. The bone marrow is the soft, fatty tissue inside the bones. It is the place where new blood cells are formed. In this disease, the bone marrow does not produce new cells, thus making the body susceptible to bleeding and infection. Although it is not a type of cancer, its treatment can be similar to therapies used to treat leukemias and lymphomas. Treatment options are based on the severity of the disease.

Judji’s medical treatment began in November 2017. His attending physician prescribed oral medications to treat his disease. He followed the recommended treatment and his condition improved. But a few months after that, his symptoms began to re-appear and his treatment was once again restarted. This cycle continued for the next four years. Just recently, he was admitted due to fever and fungal infection in March 2022. Upon assessment, edema or swelling was noted on both of his feet and testicles. On April 18, 2022, his attending physician recommended for him to undergo bone marrow transplantation and referred them to a specialist. Bone marrow transplantation is a special therapy in which the goal is to transfuse healthy bone marrow cells into the patient after his or her own unhealthy bone marrow has been treated to kill the abnormal cells. Due to the delicate nature of his disease, several diagnostic tests are required and these are highly expensive. The estimated total cost for all his laboratory workups is around P18,000. His bone marrow transplant procedure will be performed at a hospital in Metro Manila and it is also very costly. It would reach up to P5,000,000.

Judji is an active and hardworking boy. In order to have extra money for school, he helps his parents by cooking food items and then selling them in their sari-sari store. He is also very diligent in his school work. As a teenager, he loves to play basketball. Despite his debilitating illness, he exhibits hope for the future as he longs to become a computer engineer someday. As the second child of the three siblings, his whole family loves him and cares for him deeply. When asked about her wish for her son, her mother responded, “I wish that he will be treated appropriately so that he will be healed from his illness. I pray that we can find donors for our bone marrow transplantation and I hope that it will be successful.” His father, the sole breadwinner of the family, works as army personnel with a P32,000 income every month. Because of the family’s various loans and obligations, his father currently receives P2,400 every month. His mother, a housewife, devotes her time in taking care of the family. They also have a small sari-sari store with at least P100 income every day. Judji’s serious medical condition requires bone marrow transplantation which is very costly. This has been a cause of financial concern for the family. The long duration of Judji’s treatment depleted their finances. The COVID-19 pandemic and typhoon Odette also brought additional burden and strain to their family. These unfortunate circumstances were a big blow to them physically, emotionally, and financially. Indeed, they are really in desperate need of help. Thus, in order to save Judji’s life and to cover his upcoming bone marrow transplant, his parents are sincerely requesting for financial assistance from generous individuals who are willing to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy