Next Gen Hoops For Youth finals set in Minglanilla

CEBU CITY, Philippines—All roads lead to the much-awaited finals of the Next Gen Hoops For Youth at the Minglanilla Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

From 60 teams, only three are left vying for supremacy in Region VII.

The three teams vying in the Region VII finals are Truc N Trail, Future Basketball, and Inside Out.

Tournament organizer Jerry Abuyabor told CDN Digital that they are very excited to start the hardcourt action featuring the region’s finest squads mostly participated by players from the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) schools.

The three remaining teams will compete in a single-round robin format with the top team advancing to the overall championship, where they will face Region VI’s top team in Bacolod.

Inside Out team is mostly composed of University of Cebu (UC) cagers.

The team is comprised of Paul Galinato, Luigi Gabisan, John Emmanuel Bautista, Adrian Padilla, Richmond Lapinid, Nick Bryle De La Cerna, Kyle Ordeniza, Jasper Pacana, Danie Boy Lapiz, Wayne Bersaluna, Luther Gabriel Leonard, and Danilo Contado. Their head coach is Calib Gawangon.

Meanwhile, Future Basketball is headed by University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars head coach Leodi Garcia and is mostly comprised of the team’s current roster such as Elmer Sanchez, Jay Deparine, and Steven Mendoza.

Meanwhile, Truc ’N Trail of head coach Phil Mercader will field in a combination of Cesafi players from various universities. The team’s roster is comprised of Kenneth Brillo, Jimpaul Amistoso, Roosevelt Jilangao, and Jhiey Paraldo.

In addition, Mercader also has the service of the reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) three-point shootout champion Froilan Maglasang of the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cebu, Bacolod gear up for major regional hoopsfest

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy