Influx of local tourists, fiesta goers in Olango Island, says local police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Olango Island in Lapu-Lapu City noted an increase of local tourists on the island on May 3, 2022.

Police Major Michael Gingoyon, chief of Olango Police Station, said this although he could not give exact figures for now as to how many is the crowd count.

“Makita nato ang influx sa local tourists and kadto ganing fastcraft nato, duha ra kabuok nag operate, pwerteng daghana di nila ma accommodate ang ubang pasahero, mupaabot pag three hours,” said Police Major Michael Gingoyon, chief of Olango Police Station.

At least four barangays in Olango Island are celebrating their fiestas this week. These are Sitio Libertad in Barangay Tingo, Sitio Tam-isan in Barangay Santa Rosa, and Barangays Caw-oy and Calipay.

Gingoyon said that this is the first time since pandemic that some fiesta activities were allowed on the island following the easement of restrictions.

With the celebration, Gingoyon said that they are expecting incidents involving drunk individuals to happen in the island. However, with the police presence, they hope these incidents will be prevented.

“Mga hubog nga mag mag maoy unya naay mga bikil bikil lang pero with the presence of our pnp, hopefuly ma cater ra ang mga petty crimes and public disturbance,” he added.

Gingoyon said that he deployed at least 15 personnel to various areas of convergence including chapels and the Sta Rosa wharf, docking place for fastcrafts, for these activities.

For now, Gingoyon said that there is no problem as far as security is concerned.

If the health protocols are also concerned, Gingoyon said that they will make sure that residents and local tourists must comply with it, especially the wearing of facemask.

