A Mother Like No Other at Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu

When it comes to the nature versus nurture debate, there is one entity that possesses both aspects, and that is a mother–it is in her nature to nurture and she does it in her own special way with no tangible handbook passed down through generations telling her exactly how it should be done. And just as every child believes their mother is like no other, she is celebrated just so at Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu, this Mother’s Day.

Together with a special international buffet spread with live entertainment at Feria restaurant at PHP1,999 net per person and a 3+1 promotion where mom enjoys free when dining with at least three (3) other full-paying adults, a charming retail experience awaits patrons at the Feria restaurant foyer.

For inquiries and reservations, call 032 402 9900 or email [email protected].

Three Cebuano start-up brands curated for being started by budding mom-preneurs with the passion for creating unique and personalized products and who have also made their respective marks in the city’s weddings and events scene with their bespoke creations and specialized services will make these one-of-a-kind gifts available at one-day-only special prices.

Guests will get to choose from whimsical scented candles and melts from Krafted Kollection, flower bouquets and styling from First of April, and thoroughly personalized or even DIY fragrances from One Mist Fragrances, on Mother’s Day, Sunday, from 9:00AM to 7:00PM.

Remind mom how special she is with distinctive, stylish gifts for a truly unforgettable Mother's Day, at Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu.

ADVERTORIAL