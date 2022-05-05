Chantal Elise Schmidt shares stunning bikini photos, talks about her MUPH journey

CEBU, Philippines — Chantal Elise Schmidt beats the summer heat on Instagram!

The 20-year-old beauty queen shared some sizzling photos, clad in a red two-piece bikini.

Schmidt talked about her recent Miss Universe Philippines 2022 experience in a lengthy Instagram post.

“It is no secret that I’ve been struggling with depression for years now. Little Chantal thought she would never amount to much. But little Chantal was wrong. Wrong in the most beautiful and amazing way,” she began.

She said that her MUPH journey helped her realize her purpose.

“I realized that I had never been this passionate about anything, to the point where I thought I’d be crushed if I didn’t get the crown. But to my surprise, I found that this competition didn’t just open doors, it blew them open with a force I’d never seen before. I am now faced with so many amazing opportunities, having met so many amazing people and heard so many amazing stories. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine myself saying this, but I’m healing!” she wrote.

As she opened up about her struggles with depression, Schmidt also shared a piece of advice for those who experience the same.

“‘What would you say to those struggling with depression?’ is a question I’ve thought long and hard about. To the people struggling right now I’d say, keep going. Keep walking and walking, no matter how tired you are, even if you have to drag yourself, because you will find that light at the end of the tunnel. I found mine in the form of the spotlight at the end of a runway. What does yours look like?” she added.

Schmidt, who represented Cebu City, landed in the Top 10 of the MUPH pageant together with Cebu Province’s Lou Dominique Piczon last Saturday, April 30, 2022.

READ:

Silvia Celeste Cortesi is Miss Universe Philippines 2022

Miss Universe PH Celeste Cortesi sees winning crown as ‘second chance’

Chantal Schmidt on National Costume presentation: I hope I made you all proud

/dbs