Chantal Schmidt on National Costume presentation: I hope I made you all proud

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Everything is worth it.

After fainting twice during the shoot for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines National Costume presentation, Miss Cebu City Chantal Schmidt made it with flying colors.

After the release of the photos and videos of this year’s National Costumes, Chantal took to Instagram to share the story behind her shoot.

“It’s finally out! After all the blood, sweat, and tears! Literally! I fainted twice from heat and exhaustion and I have cuts all over my arms from the fabric 🥲 thank you to my entire @themissuniverseph family for taking care of me while I was half-conscious 🤍,” she said.

The 20-year-old stunner wore an Axel Que creation called, “PERLA DEL MAR DE ORIENTE.”

She recalled that she first fainted when she was about to take her to walk for the video presentation because of how heavy the costume was, how dehydrated she was and that they had an early call time that day at 3 a.m..

“After I collapsed the first time, I insisted on doing my walk, as I wanted to do justice to the masterpiece that @axlaxelque created! I gathered all of my strength, did my walk, and promptly collapsed again after 🥲so long story short, i hope i made you all proud,” she added.

Schmidt joins three other Cebu bets in the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 competition. The others are Isabel Luche (Mandaue City), Sashi Chiesa (Lapu-Lapu City), and Lou Dominique Piczon (Cebu Province).

Miss Universe Philippine title holder Beatrice Luigi Gomez of Cebu City will crown her successor on April 30, 2022.

