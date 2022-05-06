President Duterte cites Legarda for gov’t workers pay hike, free college education

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Citing notable contributions of Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda like the salary hike for soldiers and policemen, universal healthcare, free college education and irrigation for farmers, President Rodrigo Duterte said the veteran lawmaker was most deserving of another term in the Senate.

The President said that Legarda’s contribution to address the needs of Filipinos and the quality service she provided over so many years as a lawmaker was worthy of his endorsement in the Philippine Senate.

“Alam niya kung bakit ko siya sinusuportahan. Ang hinahabol ko yung utak kagaya ni Loren Legarda. Sayang kung wala yan [sa Senado] (She knows why I’m supporting her. I’m really after bright people like Loren Legarda. It would be a waste if she’s not back in the Senate),” Duterte said during a PDP-Laban campaign rally in Rizal province Tuesday night.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, the President said, Legarda did not hesitate to support budget amendments, especially if it was for the welfare of Filipinos.

“Sa awa ng Diyos lahat ng hiningi ko, binigay niya… Yung free irrigation [for small farmers] siya nag-sponsor, siya nagpadagdag ng increase ng sweldo ng mga pulis at sundalo, yung free college tertiary education, at yung sinabi kong universal healthcare. Yan ang some of the few na achievements niya,” (With God’s grace, she gave her full support to everything I asked for. This includes free irrigation [for small farmers]; she pushed for the salary hike of policemen and soldiers; free tertiary education, and universal healthcare. These are but a few of her many achievements),” Duterte said.

In a statement, Legarda thanked the chief executive for his kind words, trust and generous support.

A senatorial candidate of the Nationalist People’s Coalition, Legarda is running on a platform that includes her long-time advocacies on environmental protection and climate change adaption; employment and livelihood creation; health; education; and many others.

/dbs

