Alert Level 1 in Metro Manila, 88 other areas until May 15

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under COVID-19 Alert 1, the least restrictive in the government’s five-tiered alert level system, from May 1 until May 15, Malacañang announced Friday, April 29, 2022.

This was approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Alert Level 1 are:

Abra

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Baguio City

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Dagupan City

Batanes

Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

City of Santiago

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

Angeles City

Olongapo City

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Lucena City

Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

Puerto Princesa City

Albay

Catanduanes

Naga City

Aklan

Capiz

Guimaras

Iloilo Province

Bacolod City

Iloilo City

Siquijor

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Biliran

Eastern Samar

Southern Leyte

Ormoc City

Tacloban City

Zamboanga City

Camiguin

Bukidnon

Misamis Oriental

Cagayan de Oro City

Iligan City

Davao City

Surigao del Sur

Butuan City

The following component cities and municipalities are also placed under Alert Level 1 from May 1 to May 15:

Tublay, Benguet

Candelaria, Quezon

Dolores, Quezon

San Antonio, Quezon

Cagayancillo, Palawan

Caramoan, Pili, and Tigaon in Camarines Sur

Capalonga, Camarines Norte

Candoni, Negros Occidental

Tobias Fornier (Dao), Antique

Amlan (Ayuquitan), Negros Oriental

Duero, Bohol

Matalom, Leyte

Jose Dalman (Ponot) and Labason in Zamboanga del Norte

Molave and Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo) in Zamboanga del Sur

Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay

Tudela, Misamis Occidental

Baroy, Lanao del Norte

Lala, Lanao del Norte

Tubod, Lanao del Norte

City of Koronadal, South Cotabato

Arakan, North Cotabato

Lebak, Sultan Kudarat

Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte

Santa Josefa, Agusan del Sur

Libjo (Albor), Dinagat Islands

General Luna, Surigao del Norte

South Upi, Maguindanao

Turtle Islands, Tawi-Tawi

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier said that Alert Level 1 is the “new normal in the country.”

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has also said that most of the country will most likely remain under Alert Level 1 until President Rodrigo Duterte ends his term in June.

Meanwhile, several provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs), and independent component cities (ICCs) are placed under Alert Level 2, without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may be under a different alert level classification, from May 1 to 15.

Benguet

Ifugao

Nueva Vizcaya

Quezon Province

Occidental Mindoro

Palawan

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Masbate

Sorsogon

Antique

Negros Occidental

Bohol

Cebu

Negros Oriental

Leyte

Northern Samar

Western Samar

City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga Sibugay

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao Occidental

General Santos City

North Cotabato

Sarangani

Sultan Kudarat

South Cotabato

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Basilan

Cotabato City

Lanao del Sur

Maguindanao

Sulu

Tawi-Tawi

