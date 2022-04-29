Alert Level 1 in Metro Manila, 88 other areas until May 15
Cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu included
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under COVID-19 Alert 1, the least restrictive in the government’s five-tiered alert level system, from May 1 until May 15, Malacañang announced Friday, April 29, 2022.
This was approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.
Under Alert Level 1 are:
- Abra
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Baguio City
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Dagupan City
- Batanes
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Quirino
- City of Santiago
- Aurora
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Nueva Ecija
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- Angeles City
- Olongapo City
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Rizal
- Lucena City
- Marinduque
- Oriental Mindoro
- Romblon
- Puerto Princesa City
- Albay
- Catanduanes
- Naga City
- Aklan
- Capiz
- Guimaras
- Iloilo Province
- Bacolod City
- Iloilo City
- Siquijor
- Cebu City
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Mandaue City
- Biliran
- Eastern Samar
- Southern Leyte
- Ormoc City
- Tacloban City
- Zamboanga City
- Camiguin
- Bukidnon
- Misamis Oriental
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Iligan City
- Davao City
- Surigao del Sur
- Butuan City
The following component cities and municipalities are also placed under Alert Level 1 from May 1 to May 15:
- Tublay, Benguet
- Candelaria, Quezon
- Dolores, Quezon
- San Antonio, Quezon
- Cagayancillo, Palawan
- Caramoan, Pili, and Tigaon in Camarines Sur
- Capalonga, Camarines Norte
- Candoni, Negros Occidental
- Tobias Fornier (Dao), Antique
- Amlan (Ayuquitan), Negros Oriental
- Duero, Bohol
- Matalom, Leyte
- Jose Dalman (Ponot) and Labason in Zamboanga del Norte
- Molave and Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo) in Zamboanga del Sur
- Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay
- Tudela, Misamis Occidental
- Baroy, Lanao del Norte
- Lala, Lanao del Norte
- Tubod, Lanao del Norte
- City of Koronadal, South Cotabato
- Arakan, North Cotabato
- Lebak, Sultan Kudarat
- Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte
- Santa Josefa, Agusan del Sur
- Libjo (Albor), Dinagat Islands
- General Luna, Surigao del Norte
- South Upi, Maguindanao
- Turtle Islands, Tawi-Tawi
The Department of Health (DOH) earlier said that Alert Level 1 is the “new normal in the country.”
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has also said that most of the country will most likely remain under Alert Level 1 until President Rodrigo Duterte ends his term in June.
Meanwhile, several provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs), and independent component cities (ICCs) are placed under Alert Level 2, without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may be under a different alert level classification, from May 1 to 15.
- Benguet
- Ifugao
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quezon Province
- Occidental Mindoro
- Palawan
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Masbate
- Sorsogon
- Antique
- Negros Occidental
- Bohol
- Cebu
- Negros Oriental
- Leyte
- Northern Samar
- Western Samar
- City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Zamboanga Sibugay
- Lanao del Norte
- Misamis Occidental
- Davao del Norte
- Davao del Sur
- Davao Oriental
- Davao de Oro
- Davao Occidental
- General Santos City
- North Cotabato
- Sarangani
- Sultan Kudarat
- South Cotabato
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
- Basilan
- Cotabato City
- Lanao del Sur
- Maguindanao
- Sulu
- Tawi-Tawi
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.