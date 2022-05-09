Some teachers replaced by cops for poll duties in Cotabato City — Comelec

MANILA, Philippines — Some teachers in Cotabato City opted not to serve for poll duties on election day due to confusion and fear for their safety, prompting the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to replace them with trained personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Comelec acting spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco disclosed this Monday as polling precincts open for the 2022 national elections.

“It’s on the electoral boards dahil nagpahayag yung mga electoral boards natin na ilan na hindi sila magse-serve. Sabi ko nga, in all situations may contingency ang Comelec,” Laudiangco said in a press briefing.

(It’s on the electoral boards because some expressed they will no longer be serving. In all situations, Comelec has a contingency plan.)

“According to the reports on the ground, [the reason is] because of the confusion, because of yung gulo, at yung iba, they feel threatened and they feel not safe. That’s why we increased our police and military personnel there,” he added.

(According to the reports on the ground, the reason is because of the confusion, because of the chaos, while others feel threatened and they feel not safe.)

Laudiangco said trained personnel of the PNP will serve as special electoral boards in 175 clustered precincts in Cotabato City.

Earlier in the day, Laudiangco said a vote-counting machine (VCM) also hung in Cotabato City even as it underwent final testing and sealing.

The situation is being investigated and addressed by Comelec’s technical team, the polling official said.

“Tuloy ang botohan. Yan ang sinasabi namin. Pabobotohin ang mga tao. Ina-address ang VCM at ihahabol dito sa presinto na to,” Laudiangco said.

(The voting shall continue. That’s what we are saying. People will vote. The issue on the VCM is now being addressed.)

“Unfortunately, yung mga unang botante, hindi ma-experience yung pag-feed ng balota at pagtanggap ng voter receipt. But nonetheless, in a-assure namin kayo, tuloy-tuloy ang botohan,” he added.

(Unfortunately, the first few voters will not experience feeding the ballot and receiving voter receipt. But nonetheless, we assure that the voting will push through.)

RELATED STORIES

COMELEC Cebu City conducts simultaneous testing of VCMs, sealing of ballots

IBP Cebu sends 20 lawyers to help teachers on May 9

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy