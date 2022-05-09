17 liquor ban violators arrested in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas police arrested a total of 17 individuals for violating the liquor ban implemented from May 8, 2022 to May 9, 2022 in line with the national and local elections.

As of this posting, data from the Regional Election Monitoring and Action Center (REMAC) showed that Bohol police arrested eight individuals, Lapu-Lapu City nabbed four, Mandaue City arrested three, while Cebu Province apprehended two .

Police major Judith Besas, information officer of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that the said four individuals were arrested in Barangay Marigondon. Mandaue police, meanwhile, said that the three arrests were from Sitio Baybayon in Barangay Looc.

Data from REMAC also disclosed that from January 9 to May 9, 2022, at least 334 persons were arrested for violating the election gun ban with 343 confiscated firearms and 69 deadly weapons.

In an interview, Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office, initially assessed the province’s situation as peaceful and that there were no major incidents in the province on election day.

/bmjo

