Police: Liquor ban on May 8 and 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The purchase, sales and drinking of liquor is prohibited for two days, from May 8 and 9.

Anyone caught violating the election-related liquor ban would be arrested and face imprisonment of one to six years.

In Cebu City, Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they are prepared to strictly implement the liquor ban.

“Atoa na nga panghingusgan nga walay inom nga mahitabo, walay pampamaligya og imnunon nga makahubog ana nga higayuna kay ang katuyuan gyud sa atoang balaod is mahimo tang sober ba dili ta intoxicated sa panahon sa eleksyon. Atoang panghunahuna is insakto unya ang atoang pagpili pod sa atoang ganahan nga kandidato, insakto,” Macatangay said.

(We will strictly enforce the liquor ban, make sure that the sales and drinking of liquor will be prevented because the purpose of the law is to make sure that people are sober, not intoxicated during the elections. So that they will be on their right minds to select the best candidates.)

Macatangay said that all police units in the city have been instructed to implement the liquor ban.

“It is to be implemented by all police forces, not just a select few since it is a nationwide liquor ban as imposed by the COMELEC. Once a violation is seen, any of our policemen may immediately conduct apprehension,” she added.

Macatangay assured Cebu City residents that they have more than enough personnel to ensure the implementation of the liquor ban and security the different polling centers in the city on elections day, May 9.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, the CCPO deputy director for operations, said they already deployed a total of 876 uniformed police personnel.

In Cebu province, Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano said at least 2, 000 personnel were also deployed in the different localities here.

There tasks would include implementation of the liquor ban.

RELATED STORIES:

Cebu City police expect peaceful elections

Cebu City cops ready to secure local campaign for 2022 polls

Close to 2,000 security personnel to be deployed for May 9 elections in Central Visayas

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy