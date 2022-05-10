Partial and official tally: Gwen, Junjun maintains lead in Cebu province

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDND Multi-media Reporter | May 10,2022 - 09:27 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu province’s incumbent governor and vice governor continue to lead in the electoral race, based on the partial and official tally of the Commission on Elections here (Comelec-Cebu).

As of 8:41 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, the count from Comelec-Cebu showed that reelectionist Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has already breached the 1-million mark.

Garcia garnered 1,138,876 votes. Her challenger, former Tourism Sec. Joseph Felix Mari ‘Ace’ Durano, gained 240, 424.

Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III, also a reelectionist, also topped the vice gubernatorial race as of Tuesday morning.

Davide, who is Durano’s running mate, got 592,687 votes.

His closest opponent, Dr. Tess Heyrosa, earned 546,943 votes. Heyrosa is Garcia’s running mate.

The initial figures from Comelec-Cebu covered at least 41 out of the 51 localities in Cebu province.

Earlier, Comelec-Cebu projected that they may proclaim the winners for Cebu province’s gubernatorial and vice-gubernatorial races on Tuesday afternoon.

