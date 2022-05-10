Alex Gonzaga annoys Mommy Pinty, gets smack on the head

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Alex Gonzaga gets another smack from Mommy Pinty after she successfully annoyed her mom.

In a Mother’s Day video that Alex posted on Instagram last May 9, 2022, she could be seen teasing her mom anew.

Alex was singing the “Bagong Pilipinas,” a song that Andrew E did for the campaign of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte – Carpio.

But Alex opted to changed some of the lyrics of the song in order to describe her beloved Mommy Pinty.

And she successfully annoyed her mom!

WATCH: https://fb.watch/cUeAmN3YI9/

If you follow the Gonzagas through their online platforms, you will know for sure that this kind of a banter between Mommy Pinty and Alex is just for fun.

Alex just loves to annoy her mom and netizens seem to enjoy how they show their love for each other.

/dcb