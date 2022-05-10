Police eye drugs, personal grudge as possible motives in killing of Brgy Lorega tanod

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police here are considering drugs and personal grudge as the possible motives in the killing of Barangay Lorega tanod on Monday night, May 9, 2022, in front of the Zapatera Elementary School.

Police confirmed that on Tuesday, May 10, the victim, Brian Mabaga of Barangay Lorega, died in the hospital hours after he was shot by a still unidentified gunman.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they received reports that Mabaga was a suspected drug personality in their barangay.

However, Parilla said that they have yet to confirm this allegation as they continue their investigation.

Aside from possible involvement in illegal drugs, Parilla said that they are also not discounting the possibility of personal grudge, considering that the victim is a barangay tanod (village watcher).

“Accordingly, naa sya sa drug personality pero wala pa nato maconfirm kung unsa katinuod. Naay mga reports nga na involve og ingun ana,” Parilla said.

(Accordingly, he was allegedly tagged as a drug personality but we have yet to confirm its veracity. We received reports of his alleged involvement.)

According to Parilla, the victim survived the first attempt of his life last April in Barangay Lorega. However, they still need to clarify details of this one pending further probe.

“Or [this could be] personal grudge. Accordingly, last month, gi attempt sad ni sya og pusil unya ang napusilan kay ang iyahang ig-agaw, might be personal ni sya,” he said.

(Or [this could be] personal grudge. Accordingly, last month [April], there was an attempt on his life but his cousin was killed instead. This might be personal.)

“Supposed to be siya ang target pero na ala-an [ig-agaw] kay naka suot og the same tshirt maoy napusilan and then karon siya na gyud ang napusilan,” he added.

(He was supposed to be the target but the perpetrator believed that his cousin was him because of the same shirt his cousin was wearing at that time when he was shot. This time, it was really him who was shot. )

For his part, Police Major Albert Quilitorio, chief of Parian Police Station, said that they recovered camera footage from a nearby establishment.

They are now looking at the background of the barangay tanod as they consider that Mabaga was in conflict with someone prior to the incident.

Quillitorio said that they still have no leads on the possible identity of the gunman and his possible cohorts.

He added that Mabaga was indeed the target as the victim was with five other individuals at the time of the shooting.

However, the gunman only shot him from his back four times. Police also recovered four empty shells of a still unidentified firearm.

Witnesses in the area claimed that the suspect rode a motorcycle driven by another person. They were accompanied by another man onboard a separate motorcycle.

/bmjo

READ: Barangay tanod shot outside Cebu City school

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy