Family of slain Tungasan councilor not satisfied with police probe

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The family of slain Tungasan Barangay Councilor Jose “Sadam” Quiros says they are not satisfied with how the police are handling the case.

On Wednesday noon, May 11, 2022, the mother and sister of Quiros met with Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan to ask for his assistance.

Chan promised to give justice to the death of Quiros by ordering the police to identify and apprehend the suspect/s.

“Isip usa ka inahan, mao sab na dili lalim ang mamatyan ug usa ka anak. So mao na, ako nang gimanduan ang mga police to conduct a thorough investigation out of it,” Chan said.

On Sunday evening, May 8, 2022, Quiros was gunned down by three still unidentified suspects inside a food park in the said barangay.

The police are looking into the motive of personal grudge and the alleged relationships of the victim to several women.

But Evelyn, the older sister of the slain councilor is not convinced and satisfied with the investigation of the police.

She revealed that her brother said he is going to meet someone, which she described as retired police, inside the food park where he was killed.

“Naa kuno’y mi-text niya nga mag-istorya sila. Then mao to pagnaog kuno niya sa van, wala kuno’y ten minutes igo ra siyang nakalingkod, so nilingkod siya kadiyot unya naa may mokaon unya wa may lingkoranan, iyang gipalingkod,” Evelyn said.

After he stood up, Evelyn said that the gunman approached his brother and shot him in the right side of his stomach.

“Nibarog siya, unya igo ra siyang niana sa katong lamesa, pagkataod-taod dunay lalake nga nitapik niya ug giingnan siya nga ‘ikaw diay Sadam? boanga nimo uy’ dayon pusil sa iyang kilid. Nitira siya, dul-it” she added.

Due to this development, Chan immediately called the attention of Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, city director of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), and asked him to interview the family of the slain councilor.

Banzon also immediately sent investigators to the mayor’s office to get the testimony of the victim’s family. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Police tag two slain suspects in Taptap shootout as ‘cult members’

Bereaved family of slain lawyer shocked and in pain of his untimely death

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy