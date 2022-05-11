Beauty queen Leren Mae Bautista wins as Los Baños first councilor

CEBU, Philippines—Beauty queen Leren Mae Bautista took to her social media page to thank her supporters who voted for her in the recently held national and local elections.

Bautista won as the first councilor of Los Baños, Laguna on her first venture into politics with 25,345 votes based on the election results posted on ABS-CBN’s website.

“Transparency and honesty always start with oneself. And for one to champion it, you must begin with yourself.

Ako po ay nagpapasalamat sa aking mga kababayan sa Los Baños na sumama at sumuporta sa aking laban bilang Konsehal ng bayan. Ang boto at tiwalang ipinagkaloob nyo po sa akin ay hindi ko kailanman sasayangin. Maglilingkod po tayo ng tapat at totoo sa ating bayan.

Nakalikom po tayo ng 25,345 genuine votes, #pinakamataas na bilang ng mga boto, kaya naman tayo po ay tinanghal na NUMBER ONE COUNCILOR ng bayan ng LOS BAÑOS.

Ang genuine love at support ninyo po sa akin ay ipinakita ninyo sa inyong mga boto.

Maraming Salamat po,” she wrote in her Facebook post.

“Sa araw-araw po ng aking paghahouse-to- house, nagalak po akong makilala at makasama kayong lahat. Maraming salamat po sa pagkakataon na ako ay inyong tinanggap at kinilala. Taos puso ko po itong tatanawin na utang na loob, na nais kong suklian ng tapat at di-matatawarang paglilingkod.

Sa aking mga kababayan, mahal na mahal ko po kayo. Walang salitang nakapagpapahayag ng aking walang hanggang pasasalamat. Numero uno kayong lahat sa puso ko!

Simula na po ng isang kapana-panabik at pambihirang pagkakataong kayo ay mapaglingkuran!

Los Baños Ikaw naman, Los Baños Ikaw na muna.

#TeamBagongLosBaños,” Bautista went on.

Prior to joining politics, Bautista was a pageant queen.

She placed second runner up in Miss Globe 2019.

Bautista also made the Top 10 of Miss Universe Philippines 2021.

She was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Globe in 2019 and placed second runner-up in the Miss Globe pageant held in Ulcinj, Montenegro.

Bautista’s victory in the recent elections was shared by her fellow sisters in the industry.

One of her closest binibini sisters, Cebuana beauty Gazini Ganados, called her “Queen-sehala”—a word coined from her being a beauty “Queen” and a councilor or “Konsehala.”

Fellow beauty queens Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo, and Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2019 Emma Tiglao congratulated Bautista in the comments section of her post. /rcg