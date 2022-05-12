In Daanbantayan, clean up of election posters begins

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two days after the 2022 National and Local Elections took place on Monday, May 9, 2022, personnel from Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu began taking down campaign posters.

The local government of Daanbantayan on Wednesday, May 11, announced that they had initiated Operation Post-Election Baklas on the town’s major roads to get rid of campaign posters and tarpaulins now that the election fever is coming to an end.

Some of the posters and other campaign materials removed included those placed in private properties.

“Isip paghatag katahuran, ang team nananghid sa tagbalay aron pagtangtang sa mga tarpaulin ug gisuna sab sila kon gamiton pa ang maong mga tarp,” the municipality said.

The Operation Post-Election Baklas went orderly, they added.

Daanbantayan is a first-class municipality located at the northernmost tip of Cebu island.

/bmjo

