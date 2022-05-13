Michael V. pens a post-election poem: ‘Kahit PINK ang dugo ko mananaig ang RESPETO’

CEBU, Philippines— Comedian Michael V. has penned a poem amid Presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. presumptive victory in the 2022 elections, saying his respect will prevail.

Michael V., who supported presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo, said that he accepted Marcos’ victory.

Along with the red abstract painting he posted on Instagram, Michael V. captioned it with a meaningful poem.

“Kulay PULA ang nanalo. Oo, tanggap ko na ito.

Kahit PINK ang dugo ko mananaig ang RESPETO.

Lahat kayo na bumoto at nagluklok sa kanya sa trono

Kayo ang boses ng Pilipino kaya mananahimik na ‘ko.

Hindi politiko kundi hamak na artista.

Larawan at tula; ‘yan lang ang hawak kong sandata.

Wala akong ambisyon na mamulitika.

Baka manalo lang ako, hala, naloko na!

“Comedy at entertainment” hanggang do’n lang ang ambisyon.

Hindi “puwesto sa gobyerno” kundi “time slot sa telebisyon”.

Ito ang mundo ko sa mahigit tatlumpung taon

At wala ‘kong dahilan na baguhin ‘yon ngayon.

Lahat ng may gusto nito, ito mismo ang makukuha n’yo.

Pero hindi ako bulag at dalawa ang mata ko:

Isang mata sa bayan at isang mata sa ‘yo.

Susundin ko ang gobyerno kahit hindi kita ‘binoto.

Sige na, move on na. ‘Wag nang maghanap ng butas.

Ang trabaho n’yong naiwan naghihintay pa rin ‘yan bukas.

Ngayon alam na natin kung sino lang ang malakas,

Mabuhay ang bagong Pangulo ng Pilipinas.

🇵🇭✊🏼

Netizens in the comment section also shared their thoughts on the 2022 election results.

