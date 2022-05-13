Make life, shopping easy with Metro Pabili

MAE pabili from The Metro Stores?

Introducing Metro Pabili — the retail giant’s new and improved personal shopping service that lets customers browse and buy Metro Department Store and Supermarket items from the comforts of their home.

Previously, The Metro Stores provided call and pick up hotlines per branch. With Metro Pabili, the whole process is made simple, easy, and convenient with just one easy to remember phone number. Customers can now call, text, or Viber message 0917-88-METRO to get in touch with the store’s always-on shopping assistant, Mae.

After choosing which branch to shop at, they will be connected to an actual Metro staff who will be their assigned personal shopper for the day. Through Metro Pabili, they will get access to The Metro Stores’ wide assortment of affordable items in real time — as if they were the ones in-store.

“Metro Pabili is really all about making our customers’ lives easy, especially the ones who may prefer to buy through personalized staff service instead of an online website. We’ll take care of the shopping for them so they can focus on doing other more important things like work, taking care of the kids or the family, or running other errands,” says Manuel C. Alberto, President and Chief Operating Officer of MetroRetail Stores Group, Inc.