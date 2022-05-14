SEA Games: PH women’s gymnastics team wins gold, Aleah Finnegan gets silver

HANOI — Team Philippines continued its onslaught in gymnastics, grabbing a gold in women’s team and silver in women’s individual all-around late Saturday in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Aleah Finnegan Cruz, Chiara Andrews, Ancilla Lucia Manzano, Lucia Gutierrez, Kursten Lopez and Ma. Cristina Loberanes took the top plum after posting 184.500 points taking their turns at all the apparatuses.

They bested Vietnam (183.800) and Singapore (182.550) which placed second and third, respectively.

Finnegan captured the individual all-around silver with 49.250, behind gold winner Rifda Irfanaluthfi of Indonesia (49.650). Malaysia’s Rachel Yeoh Li Wen took bronze (48.550).

The sport has so far brought in two golds and two silvers with World champion Carlos Edriel Yulo going for titles in six more apparatuses Sunday and Monday.

Inquirer’s special coverage of the Hanoi SEA Games 2021.

