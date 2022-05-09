Zeinab Harake tells it all in Mother’s Day episode of Toni Talks

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Social media influencer Zeinab Harake has opted to keep her silence on several controversial issues affecting her and rapper Skusta Clee.

But in the Mother’s Day episode of ‘Toni Talks’ hosted Toni Gonzaga, Harake decided to already break her silence and to tell it all.

Harake, 23, was in tears as she spoke of her painful life experiences,

‘“May mga away kami mula January, pero yung away mag asawa lang na akala ko pag nagaaway kami kakabati kami, okay na. Hinid pala. March, dun na talaga na lagi niya na akong iniiwan sa bahay,” she said.

Harake and Darly Ruiz or Skusta Clee had a very public relationship.

News came out on their split up in the early part of 2020 after Clee was said to have cheated on Harake. But they got back together in July and had their first baby, Bia, who turned one last March 2022.

Harake said everything went well after their daughter was born.

But her relationship with Clee again turned sour in January 2022.

All their troubles happened while she was also pregnant with their second child, Moon, whom she lost.

“Dumating sa point na nagmamakaawa ako sa kanya. Alam niya na buntis ako… hirap po talaga yung pag bubuntis ko kasi Moon, medyo maselan,” she added.

Harake said that she has been begging Clee not to leave them for another woman.

Eventually, she started to realize that Clee will never change and decided to already end their relationship for good.

Feeling very hurt, Harake said, she wallowed in pain for two weeks. After that, she made a decision to get back up and focus on her preparations for Bia’s first birthday.

“Saktan mo lang ng saktan ang sarili mo, mamamanhid ka na din, tapos tama na yan,” she said.

When asked by Gonzaga what she learned from this experience, she had this to say, “Hindi lahat nang nakikita mo totoo talaga… naniwala ako eh, yun yung nakita ko, naniwala ako sa nakita ko, bulag na pala ako.”

Now, Harake said she is focused on loving herself more and loving her daughter, Bia unconditionally. / dcb