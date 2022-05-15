LIST: Elected mayors in Cebu province
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu province on May 10 and May 11 proclaimed incumbents Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and Vice Gov. Hilario ‘Junjun’ Davide III as the winners of the gubernatorial and vice gubernatorial races respectively. The proclamation also signified that all election results from the 51 localities in the province had been transmitted.
For the mayoralty and vice mayoralty races, proclamations are made in the local Commission on Election (Comelec) offices. While the Comelec in Cebu has yet to release the final and official list of winning mayors of each town and component city of Cebu province, their nationwide Media Transparency server showed that as of May 13, all localities achieved a 100 percent in Election Returns.
Below is the complete list of winning mayors in Cebu province, based on the Comelec Media Transparency Server
1st District
- Talisay City – Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas
- Carcar City – Patrick Barcenas
- Naga City – Val Chiong
- Minglanilla – Atty. Rajiv Enad
- San Fernando – Mytha Canoy
- Sibonga – Lionel Bacaltos
2nd District
- Alcoy – Michael Sestoso
- Argao – Allan Sesaldo
- Boljoon – Jojie Derama (Uncontested)
- Dalaguete – Ronald Allan Cesante
- Oslob – Ronald Guaren
- Samboan – Tito-Tito Calderon
- Santander – Monic Buscato
3rd District
- Toledo City – Marjorie ‘Joie’ Perales
- Aloguinsan – Ig-Ig Moreno
- Asturias – Dongkoy Dumdum
- Balamban – Ace Binghay (Uncontested)
- Barili – John-John Garcia
- Pinamungajan – Jecjec Baricuatro
- Tuburan – Aljun Diamante (Uncontested)
4th District
- Bogo City – Carlo Jose Martinez
- Bantayan – Arthur Despi
- Daanbantayan – Sun Shimura
- Madridejos – Romeo Villaceran
- Medellin – Joven Mondigo Jr.
- San Remigio – Alfonso Pestolante
- Santa Fe – Ithamar Espinosa
- Tabogon – Francis Salimbangon
- Tabuelan – Raul Gerona
5th District
- Danao City – Mix Durano
- Borbon – Noel Dotillos
- Carmen – Carlo Villamor
- Catmon – Avis Monleon
- Compostela – Felijur Quiño
- Liloan – Christina Garcia-Frasco
- Pilar – Winkey Santiago
- Poro – Edgar Rama
- San Francisco – Al Arquillano
- Sogod – Moonyeen Durano-Streegan
- Tudela – Greman Solante
6th District
- Consolacion – Teresa Alegado
- Cordova – Didoy Suan
- Mandaue City – Jonas Cortes (Mandaue City is considered a lone district and has elected Rep. Lolypop Ouano-Dizon as its House representative last May 9, 2022, but voters still get to vote for the province’s governor)
7th District
- Alcantara – Fritz Lastimoso
- Alegria – Gilberto Magallon
- Badian – Carmencita Lumain
- Dumanjug – Gungun Jica
- Ginatilan – Roy Vincent Singco
- Malabuyoc – Edang Piedad
- Moalboal – Titing Cabaron
- Ronda – Terence Blanco (Uncontested)
Cebu province, excluding the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu. posted a higher voter turnout during the May 9, 2022 National and Local Elections compared to the 2019 Midterm Elections. Comelec-Cebu recorded this year’s voters turnout at 87 percent, roughly six points higher compared to the 80.5 percent made in 2019.
This means that out of the 2.3 million registered voters in the province, 2.1 million actually went out to cast their votes.
