LIST: Elected mayors in Cebu province

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu province on May 10 and May 11 proclaimed incumbents Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and Vice Gov. Hilario ‘Junjun’ Davide III as the winners of the gubernatorial and vice gubernatorial races respectively. The proclamation also signified that all election results from the 51 localities in the province had been transmitted.

For the mayoralty and vice mayoralty races, proclamations are made in the local Commission on Election (Comelec) offices. While the Comelec in Cebu has yet to release the final and official list of winning mayors of each town and component city of Cebu province, their nationwide Media Transparency server showed that as of May 13, all localities achieved a 100 percent in Election Returns.

Below is the complete list of winning mayors in Cebu province, based on the Comelec Media Transparency Server

1st District

Talisay City – Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas

Carcar City – Patrick Barcenas

Naga City – Val Chiong

Minglanilla – Atty. Rajiv Enad

San Fernando – Mytha Canoy

Sibonga – Lionel Bacaltos

2nd District

Alcoy – Michael Sestoso

Argao – Allan Sesaldo

Boljoon – Jojie Derama (Uncontested)

Dalaguete – Ronald Allan Cesante

Oslob – Ronald Guaren

Samboan – Tito-Tito Calderon

Santander – Monic Buscato

3rd District

Toledo City – Marjorie ‘Joie’ Perales

Aloguinsan – Ig-Ig Moreno

Asturias – Dongkoy Dumdum

Balamban – Ace Binghay (Uncontested)

Barili – John-John Garcia

Pinamungajan – Jecjec Baricuatro

Tuburan – Aljun Diamante (Uncontested)

4th District

Bogo City – Carlo Jose Martinez

Bantayan – Arthur Despi

Daanbantayan – Sun Shimura

Madridejos – Romeo Villaceran

Medellin – Joven Mondigo Jr.

San Remigio – Alfonso Pestolante

Santa Fe – Ithamar Espinosa

Tabogon – Francis Salimbangon

Tabuelan – Raul Gerona

5th District

Danao City – Mix Durano

Borbon – Noel Dotillos

Carmen – Carlo Villamor

Catmon – Avis Monleon

Compostela – Felijur Quiño

Liloan – Christina Garcia-Frasco

Pilar – Winkey Santiago

Poro – Edgar Rama

San Francisco – Al Arquillano

Sogod – Moonyeen Durano-Streegan

Tudela – Greman Solante

6th District

Consolacion – Teresa Alegado

Cordova – Didoy Suan

Mandaue City – Jonas Cortes (Mandaue City is considered a lone district and has elected Rep. Lolypop Ouano-Dizon as its House representative last May 9, 2022, but voters still get to vote for the province’s governor)

7th District

Alcantara – Fritz Lastimoso

Alegria – Gilberto Magallon

Badian – Carmencita Lumain

Dumanjug – Gungun Jica

Ginatilan – Roy Vincent Singco

Malabuyoc – Edang Piedad

Moalboal – Titing Cabaron

Ronda – Terence Blanco (Uncontested)

Cebu province, excluding the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu. posted a higher voter turnout during the May 9, 2022 National and Local Elections compared to the 2019 Midterm Elections. Comelec-Cebu recorded this year’s voters turnout at 87 percent, roughly six points higher compared to the 80.5 percent made in 2019.

This means that out of the 2.3 million registered voters in the province, 2.1 million actually went out to cast their votes.

