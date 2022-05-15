Slain Tungasan brgy dad’s family to killers: Have pity, please surrender

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The family of slain Tungasan Barangay Councilor Jose “Sadam” Quiros has appealed to his killers to surrender, as the councilor was laid to rest on Sunday noon, May 15, 2022.

Quiros was shot and killed by still unidentified assailants inside a food park of the said barangay on Sunday evening, May 8, 2022.

“Sa mga nipatay sa akong igsuon, malooy mo, surrender na lang mo,” Evelyn Quiros said, the older sister of the slain councilor.

Evelyn also asked authorities to conduct a thorough investigation on the killing of his brother.

She said that the police were now focusing their investigation on a retired policeman, whom the victim allegedly met inside the food park before he was killed.

“I hope nga dili sila mapul-an sa ilang investigation aron mahatagan gyud og hustisya ang kamatayon sa akong igsuon,” she added.

(I hope they will not lose interest in their investigation so that my justice would be given on the death of my brother.)

Before he was laid to rest, Evelyn said that the remains of his brother were first brought to the Barangay Hall in Tungasan, where barangay officials and workers offered some prayers.

The late barangay councilor was then brought to Sta. Rosa Parish in Barangay Sta. Rosa in Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City, and he was laid to rest in the Sta. Rosa Public Cemetery.

Earlier, Lapu-Lapu City lone district Representative Paz Radaza offered a reward of P300,000 to those who could help in the investigation and could locate the whereabouts of the suspects.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan also offered a cash reward, but he didn’t disclose the amount.

/dbs

