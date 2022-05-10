Lapu police rule out politics in killing of Olango Island councilor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City police have ruled out politics as the motive behind the killing of a councilor in Barangay Tungasan, Olango Island, last May 8, 2022.

Police Major Judith Besas, information officer of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said they are now focusing their investigation on the alleged illicit affairs that the victim, Barangay Tungasan Councilor Jose “Sadam” Quiros, had. She added that they are also looking at personal grudge as another possible motive.

“Base sa account sa investigator, na involve ang biktima sa illicit affair, sa minyo nga babae og nagkalahi lahi nga babae kay naa man daw nay nabuntisan accordingly didto sa ilahang lugar sa isla. Tapos gipalawman pa pod ang imbestigasyon,” Besas said.

According to Besas, Quiros was not yet married.

Besas added that investigators are looking for security cameras from nearby establishments that could help them find leads and establish the identities of the suspects. But for now, Besas said they have not found any security cameras yet as those that they have retrieved were no longer functional.

Police said at least three suspects could be responsible for Quiros’ killing.

Further, Besas said that investigators are digging up whether the victim was in conflict with someone before the killing happened, this includes a minor altercation that the victim had during the installation of the tent in the said barangay.

For now, Besas said that they still have no identities of the three suspects believed responsible for the death of the barangay councilor.

To recall, Quiros was talking to someone inside a food stall in Barangay Tungasan on Sunday night, May 8, 2022, when two unidentified men also went inside and shot him. According to police, another companion was left outside to serve as a lookout.

Quiros was shot four times in the different parts of his body, a 19-year-old witness who saw the incident said.

Besas, however, said that the witness was not able to identify the suspects who immediately fled after the shooting. /rcg

