SEA Games: PH dancesport hauls six medals

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippine dancesport team amassed one gold, three silvers and two bronze medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam on Sunday.

Stephanie Sabalo and Michael Angelo Marquez led the way after the pair won gold in latin – cha-cha and two silvers in latin – jive and all five dances events.

Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Cañeda also placed second in latin – samba while also bagging a couple of bronzes in latin – rumba and latin – paso doble.

Dancesport produced the most number of medals for the Philippines in the previous edition of the Games held in Manila with 10 out of the 12 were golds.

