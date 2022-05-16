Mactan airport notes 233% growth in foreign passengers for Q1 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), the country’s second-busiest gateway, has noted an improvement in passenger, air, and cargo traffic during the first quarter of 2022.

Based on publicly available data from the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), they already accommodated a total of 656,130 passengers, both from domestic and international flights, from January to March.

It was a 217 percent increase compared to the figures posted in the same period for 2021, wherein the airport only welcomed a total of 207,045 travelers.

Outgoing and incoming passengers from domestic flights are still the top contributor of foot traffic at the MCIA for the first three months of 2022.

MCIAA, the state-ran body co-managing and co-operating the airport, has recorded a total of 595,037 domestic passengers from January to March.

In addition, the Mactan airport also reported a triple-digit increase in the number of international passengers since the country reopened its borders to foreign tourists last February.

During the first quarter of 2022, they accommodated a total of 61,093 international passengers, a 233-percent increase compared to the numbers posted in 2021, which only reached 18,539.

Aside from passenger traffic, MCIA also recorded growth in terms of flights and cargoes.

From January to March, the airport accommodated a total of 7,146 flights, of which 6,059 were domestic and the remaining 411 were international. It was a 102-percent increase from the 3,543 flights recorded in the previous year.

MCIA also handled around 5 million kilograms of cargoes, which is four percent more compared to the 4.8 million during the same period in 2021.

For the entire 2021, MCIA only welcomed a total of 1.3 million passengers, both from domestic and international, due to the lingering threats of the COVID-19 pandemic.

