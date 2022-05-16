Only 27 COVID cases in Cebu City as of May 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu that comprise Cebu’s tri-cities will remain under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 status from May 16 to 31, 2022, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar announced on Sunday, May 15.

Data from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) show that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Cebu City remain low at 27 as of May 15, 2022.

Andanar said the InterAgency Task Force (IATF) for Emerging and Re-merging Disease also placed several Cebu municipalities including the towns of Alcoy, Borbon, Oslob, Santander and Pilar and Tudela in Camotes Island under Alert Level 1 in the next 16 days.

The IATF, Andanar said, has also placed the neighboring province of Siquijor under COVID Alert Level 1.

Meanwhile, the rest of Cebu Province will remain under Alert Level 1 together with Bohol and Negros Oriental provinces in Central Visayas.

In Cebu City, only two new cases were confirmed from the 467 samples that were tested on Sunday, May 15. The City also had two new recoveries on the same day.

Cebu City’s critical care occupancy rate in both private and public hospitals remain at safe levels.

As of Sunday, May 15, EOC data show that of the total number of COVID-dedicated beds in all private hospitals in the City, only 1.17 percent was occupied. On the other hand, occupancy rate in public hospitals remain low at 3.43 percent.

