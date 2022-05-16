Malacañang website containing historical records goes down

By: Zacarian Sarao - Inquirer.net | May 16,2022 - 07:47 PM

Ferdinand Marcos Jr (sixth from left) wears a military uniform as his father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, delivers a speech hours before the Marcos family fled Malacañang. PHOTO FROM MR. AND MS.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang’s official website, which also stored the Presidential Museum and Library that contained the historical records of the Martial Law regime under the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., had suddenly gone down on Monday.

This was flagged by former Presidential Communications Development and Strategic Planning Office Undersecretary Manolo Quezon III in a tweet.

“malacanang.gov.ph where the repositories of the Presidential Museum and Library were, is gone,” said Quezon.

This also came just a few days after the May 9 elections saw the son of the late dictator and namesake Bongbong Marcos Jr. leading the presidential race by a large margin at 31 million votes over Vice President Leni Robredo, who garnered just 14.8 million votes.

Despite the official website being down, Quezon listed alternative links of historical materials that were stored within the currently inaccessible website — some of these were from The Official Gazette, which is the official journal of the Philippines, and Archive.org a public domain where copies of the materials were uploaded.

Even if those were to be deleted the content is already in books, and kept in https://t.co/A72fcmsORt, which is for the public and not owned by the government. We placed copies of materials there precisely for that reason. Here are some useful volumes:

INQUIRER.net had already tried to contact Malacañang for an explanation but has yet to receive a response.

RELATED STORIES:

Revisionism, denialism: Academics explain views on Marcos era

Debunking Marcos myths on social media

Marcos 2.0 banquets imagined

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: historical records, Malacañang, ph, Philippine history, Philippines, Website

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.