Malacañang website containing historical records goes down

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang’s official website, which also stored the Presidential Museum and Library that contained the historical records of the Martial Law regime under the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., had suddenly gone down on Monday.

This was flagged by former Presidential Communications Development and Strategic Planning Office Undersecretary Manolo Quezon III in a tweet.

“malacanang.gov.ph where the repositories of the Presidential Museum and Library were, is gone,” said Quezon.

This also came just a few days after the May 9 elections saw the son of the late dictator and namesake Bongbong Marcos Jr. leading the presidential race by a large margin at 31 million votes over Vice President Leni Robredo, who garnered just 14.8 million votes.

https://t.co/Z7SLJ8ijdJ where the repositories of the Presidential Museum and Library were, is gone. — Manuel L. Quezon III (@mlq3) May 16, 2022

Despite the official website being down, Quezon listed alternative links of historical materials that were stored within the currently inaccessible website — some of these were from The Official Gazette, which is the official journal of the Philippines, and Archive.org a public domain where copies of the materials were uploaded.

Anyway here are links. The Official Gazette is no longer the government portal but incorporated into the main government site. Documents are untouched. What follows are features/briefers that might be deleted in the future. 1. Declaration of Martial Law https://t.co/op5HBctPWV — Manuel L. Quezon III (@mlq3) May 16, 2022

Even if those were to be deleted the content is already in books, and kept in https://t.co/A72fcmsORt, which is for the public and not owned by the government. We placed copies of materials there precisely for that reason. Here are some useful volumes:

INQUIRER.net had already tried to contact Malacañang for an explanation but has yet to receive a response.

RELATED STORIES:

Revisionism, denialism: Academics explain views on Marcos era

Debunking Marcos myths on social media

Marcos 2.0 banquets imagined

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy