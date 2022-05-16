Heart Evangelista cooks ‘chiz-y’ Croquette with husband Chiz

CEBU, Philippines—Actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista took a break from the glitz and glam and spent some quality time with husband and Senator-elect Chiz Escudero in the kitchen.

On Monday, May 16, Heart uploaded an Instagram reel of her cooking session with Chiz on her official page.

“Cooking with the hubby,” she wrote as a caption to her post with a white heart in the end and tagged Chiz.

Heart can be seen cooking her mom’s Croquette recipe. Chiz came into the scene to lend her a hand.

Chiz can also be heard singing the song “Unchained Melody” while helping her wife.

“Need to ask help from my husband nakakapagod to. I’m not sure masestress ako or matatawa ako sa situation,” Heart said from the video.

Fans and followers were delighted by the couple’s sweetness.

