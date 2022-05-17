Maggie Wilson: ‘You are the driver of your life’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Maggie Wilson has had her share of ups and downs in the last three years.

In a recent interview, she admitted to feeling emotionally distressed as she was also trying cope with her separation from her husband and real estate magnate Victor Consunji last year.

Wilson said she was feeling “broken” and stressed.

But she is now trying to bounce back.

Just recently, Wilson started to travel again with some of her friends and her business partner, Tim Connor.

In an Instagram post, the 33-year-old model and beauty queen also shared a very important life lesson.

“Everything in your life is a reflection of a choice you have made. You have no one else to blame for your choices but yourself. You are the driver of your life, no one else,” she said.

'YOU ARE THE DRIVER OF YOUR LIFE'

Siloys, may this reminder help you make better life choices, not for others, but for yourself.

