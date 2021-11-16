24/7 checkpoints, mobile patrols secured as F2F classes begin in Cebu Province – chief cop

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) said that they will maintain their 24/7 checkpoints, mobile and foot patrols in all areas in the province especially now that some towns are having face-to-face classes.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, CPPO director, said that these measures are intended to secure the students going to and from schools.

Soriano said that they have 568 personnel manning the 24-hour checkpoints and as many personnel assigned to secure the at least eight schools that were approved to conduct face-to-face classes.

Soriano said his men are tasked to enforce health protocols such as wearing facemasks and following the required social distancing.

“For sure, the enforcement of mask use and distancing will be a concern. Security-wise, not naman ( not really)… As usual naman, nothing significant, excited lang mga bata bumalik sa school (children were just excited to go back to school)” Soriano said.

“We still want to make sure that we sustain and improve further what we have gained in our efforts against COVID-19. We will also take the cue from the guidance of our governor,” he added.

At least eight schools in Cebu province have resumed their face-to-face classes on Monday, November 15, approximately a year and a half since schools were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Basak Elementary School (Samboan), Mahanlud Elementary School (Malabuyoc), Cabagdalan Elementary School (Balamban), Luyongbaybay Elementary School (Bantayan), Cañang-Marcelo Luna National High School (Oslob), Busay National High School (Moalboal), Pilar National High School (Pilar), and Siocon Elementary School (Bogo City) were among the schools in Cebu that have started their limited in-person classes.

