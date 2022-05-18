Pasig City begins providing benefits to JO retirees

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City has started providing Job Order (JO) workers their retirement benefits or gratuity pay of P10,000 per year of service.

This was revealed by re-elected Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Tuesday, saying that 158 JO retirees – mostly street sweepers, health aides, and health workers – have already benefited from the retirement program.

“Pag retire ng J.O. kadalasan ‘t.y.’ na lang. Ngayon, meron na tayong retirement benefits o ‘gratuity pay’ na 10K per year as JO,” Sotto said in a Facebook post.

(Upon the retirement of J.O. workers, usually, they just get a “thank you”. Now, we already have retirement benefits or “gratuity pay” of P10,000 per year as JO.)

“Ito ay pasasalamat ng LGU sa serbisyo nila bilang mga kawani ng ating pamahalaan – marami sa kanila ay street sweeper, PHA (o dating BHW), atbp,” he added.

(This is the LGU’s way of thanking them for their service as our government employees – many of them are street sweepers, PHAs (or former BHWs), etc.)

Sotto on May 10 was proclaimed the winner of this year’s mayoral race in Pasig City. He garnered 335,851 votes to beat rival Iyo Bernardo, who only obtained 45,604 votes based on the Commission on Elections transparency server, and become the reelected chief executive of the local government.

RELATED STORIES

Vico Sotto: Vote-buyers will recoup money once elected

Senators rib Vico Sotto over love life

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy