Mandaue beneficiaries reminded to claim financial aid

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The beneficiaries of the financial assistance here, such as persons with disabilities (PWD), senior citizens, Odette partially affected families, among others, are reminded to claim their allowances during the prescribed scheduled time.

This after a few PWDs were not able to claim their assistance during the scheduled dates, according to lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, the Chief of Staff of Mayor Jonas Cortes.

The city government distributed the first tranche of the PWD financial assistance worth P3,000 on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14.

If unable to claim the assistance during the scheduled dates, beneficiaries may claim the aid at the City Treasurer’s Office within the grace period. He said the PWDs are given three days from the day of the distribution to claim the aid.

Ibañez said if not claimed, the cash aid will be forfeited and will be returned to the government’s coffer.

“Ato lang gihangyo atoang mga kaigsuunan nga on the day sa ila’ng scheduled time, atoa gyuy’ng kuhaon, kay kani gud og dili makuha kinahanglan mangyud ning i-liquidate, obligado sad ang city government nga ibalik ang kwarta sa panudlanan para maliquidate and para makaprocess na sad ta og laing financial assistance,” said Ibañez.

Over P14 million was budgeted for the first tranche of the assistance for almost 5,000 PWDs, according to Julia Ballesteros, the city assistant treasurer.

PWDs have yearly assistance of P6,000.

The first tranche of the financial assistance for senior citizens in Mandaue City worth P4,000 will be distributed from May 23 to 27.

Moreover, Ibañez said after the senior citizens, the financial assistance worth P3,000 for Odette partially affected families and fuel subsidy worth P5,000 for tricycle drivers and operators in the city will be given next.

He added that the payrolls for the Odette partially affected families are already being finalized.

