Single mother of 3 receives free sari-sari store from Carmen police

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 18,2022 - 09:57 PM
sari-sari store

Members of the Carmen Police Station gifted Nanay Cecilia Pupa – a single mom to three kids – with a sari-sari store as part of their “TINDAHAN MO, ABLIHAN NI TSIP” project.    | contributed photo

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A single mother from Barangay Poblacion in Carmen town, northern Cebu was the first recipient of the “TINDAHAN MO, ABLIHAN NI TSIP” project of the Carmen Police Station, which was launched on Wednesday morning, May 18, 2022.

Nanay Cecilia Pupa a mother of three children, received her sari-sari store after being chosen by the police station.

Pupa works as a fish vendor early in the morning and as a banana cue vendor in the afternoon to sustain her family.

Police Major Eric Gingoyon, Carmen Police Chief, said the recipient was selected from the survey they conducted.

“Survey and selection sa mga marginalized and poorest of the poor jud na Carmenanons,” said Gingoyon.

The Carmen PNP and its stakeholders constructed the Mini-store and provided grocery items worth P4,000 for the selected recipients.

The “TINDAHAN MO, ABLIHAN NI TSIP” project aims to cater to the needs of the marginalized Carmenanons.

The initiative is propelled by the station’s desire to improve and address the economic difficulties and burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Carmen Police Station also held the blessing of their ‘“Kapehan sa Pulis ug Katawhan” with Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, as guest.       /rcg

