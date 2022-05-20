SEA Games: 2 more golds secured as Filipinos clash in 10-ball events

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippines will get to keep its titles in both 10-ball events at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

In the women’s 10-ball singles category, Chezka Centeno and Rubilen Amit clash in the final for the second straight time.

Centeno beat Amit, 7-3, to win the gold in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila.

The two took contrasting paths to the finals on Friday with Amit blanking Pennipa Nakjui of Thailand, 7-0, in the semis while Centeno fought off Xuan Vang Bui of Vietnam, 7-5.

Carlo Biado and Johann Chua, meanwhile, meet again in the gold medal round in men’s singles just two days after they faced each other for the 9-ball crown.

Chua upset the reigning US Open champion Biado, 9-6, to win the 9-ball gold.

Chua handily beat world number one Aloysius Yapp of Singapore, 9-2, in the 10-ball semis while Biado breezed past another Singapore bet in Sharik Aslam Sayed, 9-3, in the other semis matchup.

Dennis Orcollo won the 10-ball singles event in 2019.

It’s been another fruitful SEA Games campaign for the Filipino cue artists with Amit also retaining her 9-ball singles title on Tuesday.

