Abellana police invite snatching victims to visit station and check on items recovered from 2 ‘snatchers’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Abellana police are encouraging those who may have been recently victimized by snatchers along Mango Avenue and Juana Osmeña Street in Cebu City to visit their station and check if some of the items they have recovered from two suspected snatchers are theirs.

Police Major Nolan Tagsip, chief of Abellana Police Station, made this call following the arrest of two 18-year-old suspects during a buy-bust operation conducted on Saturday dawn, May 21, 2022, in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

Tagsip identified the arrested individuals as Junard Marzon and Jerome Flores, residents of Barangay Kamputhaw. Recovered from the two were several identification cards, cellular phones, bank cards, and wallets, believed to have been by the suspects.

In an interview, Tagsip said they received reports that the two were involved in the snatching incidents within their areas of jurisdiction which prompted them to monitor the two.

Tagsip also disclosed that an informant told them that the suspects were allegedly involved in drug peddling hence the buy-bust operation.

Upon checking on the suspects, Tagsip said they recovered multiple items placed inside a bag. These include wallets, cellular phones, identification cards, and bank cards.

The police chief is advising those who may want to check on the recovered items to bring with them proof of ownership to claim their valuables.

Tagsip said the suspects were already engaged in illegal drugs for a few months now. They are yet to check if the two have previous offenses when they were still minors

Considering that the two suspects are both 18 years old, Tagsip believes that they may have been used as drug couriers before.

The police are also looking into the possible source/s of illegal drugs that the two suspects have been peddling.

According to the police, the two can dispose of at least 10 grams of ‘shabu’ per week. Tagsip said that the suspects have yet to be interrogated.

Tagsip said that snatching and pickpocketing incidents are very minimal in their areas of jurisdiction.

“When you are engaged in illegal drugs, mangita gyud kag paagi nga makasuyop so it’s either manguot or mang snatch para maka sustento sa imong bisyo,” Tagsip said.

Marzon and Flores are currently detained at the Abellana Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against them.

