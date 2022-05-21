LTO-7 director: Claiming of plate numbers should be owner’s responsibility

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is appealing to vehicle owners whose plate numbers are ready to be claimed to get them as soon as possible.

Regional Director Victor Caindec, said that they have 451,379 unclaimed motorcycle plate numbers from their releasing site in SM Seaside from 2014 to 2022.

“Is this all nga mga plaka nga wala pa nadistribute sa gobyerno, no, it’s not. But it’s a significant number. Sometime in April, we met with the dealers in a hotel and we talked to them, we need your help because we cannot distribute these plates on our own,” said Caindec.

The LTO-7 asked the motorcycle dealers to get the plates of their clients and distribute them. A memorandum of agreement and undertaking between the LTO-7 and the dealers was proposed so that dealers could distribute the plates.

However of the more than 200 dealers in Cebu, only four signed the memorandum of agreement and undertaking, while for some reasons, the others did not.

“What is holding back the other dealers from signing this MOU, I don’t know. But the plates are ready. We cannot just outright release it to them, these are something we need to liquidate also,” said Caindec.

Those who wish to get their plates may do so at SM Seaside releasing center by showing their certificate of ownership and registration.

Once the plate is physically released, the LTO-7 uploads the data to the file of the owner and vehicle preventing any other vehicle to use the plates for possible crimes.

“There’s a big risk that if we don’t properly account for the plates, they may be used in a crime. So there has to be a proper way in ensuring that you received the plate,” said LTO-7.

With this, Caindec reminds owners that it is their responsibility to claim their plate numbers and to check at the releasing sites or their dealers for the plates.

“Talk to your dealers. Ang gusto sa mga tawo nga idoor-to-door namo pero asa man mi mobayad ana, wala man miy budget ana. Responsibility is a big word,” he said.

The LTO-7 also acknowledge that some people don’t get their plates because they were not given the Certificate of Registration due to some schemes like if the motorcycle is not yet fully paid, the dealers won’t release the certificate.

Caindec reminds the dealers that this is illegal and the Certificate of Registrations must be passed on to the owners upon issuance from LTO-7.

This is also the reason why LTO-7 is running after these dealers conducting these unscrupulous activities in hopes that they will be put in jail and be learning lessons to other dealers.

“This fight will never end until someone is put to jail because they will insist that they are right and we are wrong. To the dealers doing this, prepare yourself to go to jail,” said Caindec.

For now, the plates are still with the LTO-7 waiting for the claimants. /rcg

