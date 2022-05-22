Cebu City’s COVID-19 positivity rate now below 1% — Garganera

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City’s COVID-19 case tally continues to show favorable numbers as the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reported a below one percent positivity rate in the last two months.

EOC deputy chief implementer and Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera said the city’s daily count of COVID-19 cases remains low at only 23 as of Saturday, May 21.

Four of these cases were reported on the same day.

“Our PR (positivity rate) is less than one percent for over two months na. We are safely within the WHO five percent (threshold). Again, let us not be complacent. Kaya nato ni busa amping ug ampo kanunay,” he said in a social media post on Sunday, May 22.

EOC’s May 21 data show that of the 675 samples tested for COVID-19 that day, only four were found positive for coronavirus. This corresponds to a 0.59 percent daily positivity rate.

Moreover, the City also did not log any additional COVID-related deaths in the last 21 days, from May 1 to 21.

The City’s critical care occupancy rate or the number of regular and intensive care unit beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients, including isolation beds and ventilators in use in various health facilities, also remains low.

Cebu City EOC data show that of the total allocated beds in private hospitals in the City, only 0.88 percent were used while the occupancy rate for the pubic health care facilities stands at 0.86 percent.

/ dcb

