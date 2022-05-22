College student uses allowance and earnings to feed stray animals in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A graduating college student spends her allowance and her little earnings from her small business to feed some strays here in Cebu.

Charisse R. Tanudtanud, 22, from Talisay City, recently became viral online when she shared some photos of her feeding roughly 38 stray dogs around the metro.

Tanudtanud who is studying Hospitality Management wanted to inspire others to also help in feeding the strays here in Cebu.

“Areas na may na feed napong dogs and cats po ay sa Carcar City (Buenavista), Talisay City (Pooc, Mohon, Tabunok & Bulacao), & Cebu City (Basak),” she said.

‘FURRY CHRISTMAS IN MAY’LOOK: Netizen and animal lover Rhissy Tan fed some of the stray dogs in Cebu on Friday, May… Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, May 20, 2022

Tanudtanud also added that since face-to-face classes were still limited, whenever she would go to school she would make it a point to bring cat and dog food so that she could walk around their school area and feed the strays.

She gets all the funding from her own pockets.

Tanudtanud said that she saved a little of her allowance to buy food and with the help of her small business.

“Before katong naa pay face-to-face class, magroom-to-room ko mamaligya og pangsnacks and karun kay dessert buffet equipment for rental,” she added.

(Before when there was still face-to-face classes, I would go room-to-room to sell food for snacks and now it is dessert buffet equipment for rental.)

Now, she hopes that by her post she can somehow encourage others to also spare a little of their funds and time to help feed the stray animals here in Cebu.

/dbs