Lightning kills fisherman, who went spearfishing in Badian, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 33-year-old fisherman, who went spearfishing on Saturday evening, May 21, 2022, was apparently hit by lightning and was found dead inside his boat off the waters of Barangay Zaragosa in Badian town in southwestern Cebu.

Another fisherman found the body of Ronald Coronel Mayormita inside his boat on the early morning of Sunday, May 22, and reported this to the police, said Police Staff Sergeant Goeffrey Badilles, desk officer of the Badian Police Station.

Police responded and rushed Mayormita to the Badian District Hospital where the attending physician declared him dead on arrival.

The physician also told police that Mayormita died due to an electric shock caused by lightning.

Police Staff Sergeant Badilles said that the live-in partner of Mayormita told them that Mayormita left their house in Barangay Banhigan, Badian town at around 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, to go spearfishing.

Barangay Zaragosa, where the victim’s body was found off the barangay’s waters, was around 20 to 30 meters away from the victim’s residence in Barangay Banhigan.

Badilles also said that Mayormita was probably alone spearfishing when he was hit by lightning.

Badilles said that spearfishing was the victim’s source of income.

On the night prior to the discovery of Mayormita’s body, Badilles said that there was heavy rain with lightning in Badian.

This happened from around 11 p.m. to midnight.

Badilles said that perhaps, it was by this time that Mayormita was hit by lightning.

“Gauwan ug nay kusog nga kilat. Mao gyud tong mga orasa nga natimingan siya. Mga 11 p.m. to 12 midnight, nagkusog gyud ang uwan ug dako nga kilat,” Badilles said.

(There was heavy rain and lightning. That was the time, perhaps, that he was also hit. It was around 11 to 12 midnight when there was heavy rain.)

