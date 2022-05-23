Fair weather will prevail in Cebu until Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu will continue to have fair weather until Friday, May 26, 2022, but the public is advised to take extra precaution against extreme heat index and occasional thunderstorms.

Jhomer Eclarino, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist, said heat index could reach 32 to 41 degrees Celsius.

Heat index or the apparent temperature is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

Eclarino said the highest heat index that they have so far recorded for Cebu this year reached 42 degrees Celsius last May 14.

He said extreme caution is needed when the heat indexes ranges from 32 to 41 degrees Celsius because this could result to heat cramps and heat exhaustion and may later on lead to heat stroke with continued exposure to the sun.

“We have to take precautionary measures against high heat index. We should drink enough water, wear light-colored clothes, and avoid direct and long exposure to the sun. We also have to be wary of lightning If the thunderstorm is severe, tornado, hail storms, and water storms are possible,” he told CDN Digital in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Eclarino said that based on their extended weather outlook until Friday, Cebu is expected to have fair weather with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and with chances of isolated rains and localized thunderstorms mostly in the afternoon, night, and early morning.

These localized thunderstorms, he said, will persist for one to two hours.

He is asking the public to continue to monitor Pagasa thunderstorm advisories.

Moreover, Pagasa, he said, already declared the onset of the rainy season in the country last May 18. However, rains will be more pronounced in the western sections of Luzon while Cebu and the rest of the Visayas will continue to experience fair weather until early June.

“Sa June naa ta gihapon nga mga pag uwan, pero makasinati gihapon ta’g medyo mutaas gihapon atong temperatura next month,” he said.

