Sacleo in Cebu tricities: P9.2M shabu seized

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of P9.2 million worth of illegal drugs were seized by the police from the cities of Mandaue, Cebu, and Lapu-Lapu during the one-day Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operations (Sacleo) on May 21, 2022.

Among the 49 police operations conducted in Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu cities, the biggest drug haul was in Barangay Cubacub in Mandaue City with P6,942,800 worth of confiscated illegal drugs.

Canduman police arrested James Bryan Llaguno, 37, a resident of the Barangay Cubacub.

Llaguno was arrested on Saturday evening, May 21.

Police confiscated 1.2 kilos of ‘shabu’ from the suspect.

Police Major Erwin Abrasado, chief of Canduman Police Station, described the Llaguno as one who could allegedly dispose at least a kilo of “shabu” in a week.

Abrasado said Llaguno’s market was not only in Mandaue City but also in Cebu City.

He said that they were also trying to trace where Llaguno got his drugs.

Abrasado also attributed the arrest of Llaguno and their war on drugs to the community’s help.

He also said of the four barangays under his police station’s jurisdiction — Canduman, Cubacub, Casili and Tawason — two of them were already drug-cleared.

He was referring to Tawason and Casili.

With this, Abrasado said they were focusing on trying to make the other two barangays as drug-cleared barangays.

For his part, Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Oriol, deputy director for operations of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that aside from the Cubacub operation, there were also at least 10 more operations simultaneously conducted in the city.

Oriol said that they confiscated during these 10 operations illegal drugs with a market value of P27,200 and arrested 14 drug suspects.

“…this is part of our effort to attain our vision for Mandaue City to be the 1st drug cleared city in Central Visayas by the end of this year,” Oriol said.

Cebu City

Policemen in Cebu City conducted 29 drug operations for this one-day Sacleo confiscating more than a million pesos worth of suspected drugs and arresting 34 drug personalities.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they confiscated 251.24 grams of ‘shabu’ from these operations, which had a market value of P1,708,432.

Of the 34 arrested drug suspects, 14 were considered as high-value individuals.

Lapu-Lapu City

In Lapu-Lapu City, Police Major Judith Besas, information officer of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that they also conducted 10 operations during the May 21 SACLEO.

Besas said that they arrested 10 individuals and confiscated 85.38 grams of suspected shabu, which had a market value of P580,584.

She said that nine of the 10 arrested were street-level individuals.

In total, police in Mandaue, Cebu, and Lapu-Lapu cities confiscated P9,259,016 worth of suspected ‘shabu’.

Aside from their operations against illegal drugs, they also conducted operations against illegal gambling, loose firearms and wanted persons during the May 21 Sacleo.

