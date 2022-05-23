P12.8M worth of ‘shabu’ seized in one-day synchronized police operations in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of P12.8 million worth of ‘shabu’ was seized by the police in Central Visayas during their 24-hour Synchronized Enhanced Managing Police Operations (SEMPO).

These said operations on anti-illegal drugs, gambling, wanted persons, and loose firearms were conducted from the midnight of May 21, 2022 to the midnight of May 22, 2022.

According to a press statement from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), they have arrested a total of 604 drug suspects, confiscating 1.8 kilos of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P12,849,756.

Aside from that, police also collared at least 25 most wanted personalities and 181 other wanted persons.

For their operations against loose firearms, police confiscated 233 unlicensed firearms and one explosive from their operations.

During their operations against illegal gambling activities, police in Central Visayas arrested 243 persons.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, PRO-7 director, said that the primary purpose of conducting SEMPO is to reduce crimes and improve the public safety in the region.

During their May 4 SEMPO this year, PRO-7 also seized P23 million worth of suspected shabu and nabbed 135 drug personalities.

