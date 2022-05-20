Gabunilas, Sueno ready for Engkwentro Singko 10-round main bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Stable’s stalwart and reigning Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) youth light flyweight champion John Paul Gabunilas and his opponent Ricardo Sueno passed the official weigh-in of their 10-rounder duel in the main event of Engkwentro Singko tomorrow, May 21 at the Sibonga Municipal Gym, in south Cebu.

The official weigh-in, which took place on Friday, May 20, saw the 21-year-old Gabunilas tipping the scales at 109 and 3/4 pounds while Sueno weighed in at 110 lbs for their 10-rounder non-title bout tomorrow.

Sueno replaced Gabunilas’s initial opponent, Jomar Caindog for tomorrow’s bout.

Gabunilas of Barangay Pardo, Cebu City is one of the most exciting young prospects in Philippine boxing. He sports a record of six wins with five knockouts with only one defeat. Gabunilas is on a four-fight, four-knockout winning streak.

His latest win was nothing short of being impressive after knocking out the more experienced Clyde Azarcon of Big Yellow Boxing Gym last March.

On the other hand, the 27-year-old Sueno has a record of 10-5-4 (win-loss-draw) fight record with three knockouts. He is eyeing to end his back-to-back losses against Taku Kuwahara in Japan last 2019 and to unbeaten Boholano prospect Regie Suganob last March.

Meanwhile, Rodel Wenceslao (15-19-2, 6KOs) and his opponent Mark Sales (23-44-5,8KOs) also passed the official weigh-in today. Wenceslao weighed in at exactly 147 lbs while Sales tipped the scales at 147 and 3/4-lbs to schedule their eight-rounder welterweight duel.

OPBF silver flyweight champion April Jay “Astro Boy” Abne (8-1, 4KOs) weighed in at 113 and 1/4-lbs while his opponent Arnold Garde (10-12-3, 4KOs) was over the weight limit at 121lbs, but their bout will push through since it’s a non-title bout scheduled for 10 rounds.

Engkwento Singko’s other featured bouts are Rodex Piala vs Ivor Lastrilla, Berland Robles vs. Reymark Alicaba, Bryan James Wild vs. Jason Dogelio, Ian Paul Abne vs. Reynald Ewikan, Bryx Piala vs. Jay-ar Aliasot, Ramel Macado Jr. vs. Juvab Lucas, and Yerroge Gura vs. Vincent Bautista.

The bout will be streamed live tomorrow at ARQ Sports Facebook page.

