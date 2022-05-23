Gwen, Junjun promise to set aside politics for province

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two of the Capitol’s top officials have pledged to set aside politics after they have been elected for another three years at the helm of the provincial government.

A brief meeting took place between reelected Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and Vice Gov. Hilario ‘Junjun’ Davide III on Monday, May 23 at the Capitol.

It was their first meeting since they emerged victorious in the May 9 local elections.

In a report from Sugbo News, the Capitol-ran media outlet, Davide visited Garcia to ‘signify his full and undivided support’ to the latter’s administration.

“The two top officials of the province exchanged pleasantries and congratulated each other for having been granted a fresh mandate to serve the Cebuanos last May 9 elections,” the report added.

Garcia and Davide ran as political opponents during the May 2022 Local Elections.

Garcia’s running mate, Dr. Tess Heyrosa, lost the vice gubernatorial post to Davide. Davide is the running mate of former Tourism Secretary Ace Durano, Garcia’s challenger.

The governor-elect ran under the ruling Partido Demokratikong Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) party while the vice governor-elect belonged to the opposition Liberal Party (LP).

Garcia and Davide garnered around 1.4 million and 780,000 votes respectively.

/dbs

