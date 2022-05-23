Gwen, Junjun promise to set aside politics for province

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram May 23,2022 - 06:31 PM
Gwen and Junjun meet

Governor-elect Gwendolyn Garcia (5th from left) and Vice Governor-elect Hilario “Junjun” Davide III (4th from right) after their first meeting as reelected officials at the Capitol on May 23, 2022. | Photo from Sugbo News

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two of the Capitol’s top officials have pledged to set aside politics after they have been elected for another three years at the helm of the provincial government.

A brief meeting took place between reelected Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and Vice Gov. Hilario ‘Junjun’ Davide III on Monday, May 23 at the Capitol.

It was their first meeting since they emerged victorious in the May 9 local elections. 

In a report from Sugbo News, the Capitol-ran media outlet, Davide visited Garcia to ‘signify his full and undivided support’ to the latter’s administration. 

“The two top officials of the province exchanged pleasantries and congratulated each other for having been granted a fresh mandate to serve the Cebuanos last May 9 elections,” the report added. 

Garcia and Davide ran as political opponents during the May 2022 Local Elections. 

Garcia’s running mate, Dr. Tess Heyrosa, lost the vice gubernatorial post to Davide. Davide is the running mate of former Tourism Secretary Ace Durano, Garcia’s challenger.

The governor-elect ran under the ruling Partido Demokratikong Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) party while the vice governor-elect belonged to the opposition Liberal Party (LP). 

Garcia and Davide garnered around 1.4 million and 780,000 votes respectively.  

RELATED STORIES

Partial and official tally: Gwen, Junjun maintain lead in Cebu province

It’s official, Ace to run as Cebu governor

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, cebu news, Cebu politics, Cebu Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III, May 2022 elections

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.