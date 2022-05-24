Mandaue aims to be drug-cleared city by September this year

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | May 24,2022 - 08:30 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City is aiming to be a drug cleared city by September this year.

City Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, City Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) focal person, said she was optimistic that the city would be declared drug-cleared as early as the third quarter of the year.

“I am very positive, the way things are going, taas ra tingale’ng December, amoang target is September,” said Ruiz.

(I am very positive, the way things are going, December would be a long time, our target is September.)

To be declared a drug cleared city, the city’s 27 barangays should first need to be declared drug cleared.

Ruiz said five other barangays were set to undergo their deliberation next month although she could not divulge the names of the barangays yet.

Mandaue City now has nine drug cleared barangays after Basak was declared drug cleared by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) on Friday, May 20, said Ruiz.

She said Basak had accounted for over 60 drug dependents.

Ruiz also said that after graduating from the four-month-long community-based rehabilitation program which was a requirement to be declared drug cleared, the drug dependents would be undergoing months of the aftercare program.

The other drug cleared barangays are Paknaan, Casili, Tabok, Opao, Subangdaku, Tingub, Tawason, and Bakilid.

