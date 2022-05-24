Angelica Panganiban and Gregg Homan share their love story on first YouTube vlog

CEBU, Philippines—Angelica Panganiban and her non-showbiz boyfriend Gregg Homan finally shared their love story with the world.

The couple premiered their first vlog on their YouTube channel called “The Homans.”

For their first vlog, they answered a couple of questions from friends and fans.

First, Angelica shared how they came to know each other which was through their common friend, Cherry Pie Picache.

“Nagkakilala kami haan ginagawa ko yong teleseryeng “Walang Hanggang Paalam.” Unang una palang, supposedly magmemeet kami ng December ng 2018. Hindi lang kami nagtuloy dahil nasa New Zealand sya (at the time). Tapos parang hindi sya interesado talaga sa akin,” she said.

“Nagkaroon kami ng chance nong 2020 kasi yong location ng ‘Walang Hanggang Paalam” ay dito mismo sa Subic kung saan taga dito talaga si Gregg. Si Cherry Pie yong may kakilala sa kanya and may kakilala sa akin na nangungulit na sige na sige na game na magmeet na kayong dalawa, “ she added.

Angelica said their first meeting was at the lighthouse in Subic which is Gregg’s hometown.

A question was thrown on how they found out that Angelica was pregnant.

The two revealed that they were really ready to have children and that the pregnancy came when they least expected it.

She said she first discovered that she was pregnant while she was on their taping.

“We’re really trying but it was during that time na it can’t happen. That’s what a lot of our friends say as well is like when you don’t think about it and try so hard,” Gregg said.

“So syempre, talaga namang ikinagulat ko na buntis ako. Talagang halo-halong emotions parang kahit ano palang sabihin nao na ready ka, pinagpray nyo, antigal neon sinubukan, pag dumating na yong nakita mo yong dalawang lines na yon manginginig pala talaga yong katawan mo. Hindi mo alam kung talaga bang ready ka,” Angelica revealed.

A video clip showing Angelica’s emotional reaction upon learning about her pregnancy was shared in the vlog.

Angelica also shared that she will focus on her family for now, leaving showbiz for the meantime.

The vlog reached 59 thousand views as of Tuesday, May 24, with 10.4 thousand subscribers. /rcg

